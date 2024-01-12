Lockly Visage gives you a door lock with facial recognition

HQ

Supporting Matter and with built-in Wi-Fi, the Lockly Visage not only supports app and a digital keypad with a code, but thanks to high resolution cameras, your face can be used as... well... facial recognition. It will still support unlocking via your Apple Watch as well.

This will make life a lot easier, be it walking the dog on a cold winter day or having both hands filled with goods from the supermarket, or having forgotten your keys at work.

Pricing is currently unknown, but it should launch this summer.