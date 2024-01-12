Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Lockly Visage gives you a door lock with facial recognition

No keys? No problem!

Supporting Matter and with built-in Wi-Fi, the Lockly Visage not only supports app and a digital keypad with a code, but thanks to high resolution cameras, your face can be used as... well... facial recognition. It will still support unlocking via your Apple Watch as well.

This will make life a lot easier, be it walking the dog on a cold winter day or having both hands filled with goods from the supermarket, or having forgotten your keys at work.

Pricing is currently unknown, but it should launch this summer.

