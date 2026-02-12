Lockheed Martin unveils Lamprey underwater drone capable of attaching to ships

HQ

Lockheed Martin has unveiled the Lamprey Multi-Mission Autonomous Undersea Vehicle, a new unmanned underwater system designed to attach itself to ships, launch torpedoes and deploy airborne drones.

The company said the platform features a 24-foot payload bay that can be adapted for a range of missions, from seabed operations to surface warfare. Lamprey can loiter on the ocean floor with a low stealth profile and recharge by connecting to a host vessel.

Lamprey Multi-Mission Autonomous Undersea Vehicle // Shutterstock

Below the surface, the drone is capable of launching antisubmarine torpedoes and decoys. At surface level, it can deploy unmanned aerial vehicles for reconnaissance or kinetic strike missions, enabling it to conduct anti-ship warfare both underwater and above the sea.

Lockheed stated that the system was internally funded and developed to operate autonomously, with the ability to communicate and coordinate with other unmanned systems in swarm configurations. The unveiling comes as navies worldwide accelerate investment in autonomous maritime systems designed to expand operational reach while reducing risk to crewed platforms...