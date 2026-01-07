Lockheed Martin to triple Patriot missile output

HQ

Lockheed Martin has agreed a long-term deal with the United States government that will more than triple its annual production capacity of Patriot PAC-3 missile interceptors, reflecting soaring demand for air defence systems worldwide.

Under a seven-year agreement with the United States Department of Defense, the company plans to boost output to about 2,000 missiles a year, up from roughly 600 previously. The decision comes as the United States and its allies accelerate efforts to strengthen air and missile defences in response to mounting geopolitical risks.

The PAC-3 interceptor, used in the Patriot air defence system, has become a cornerstone of Western military support for Ukraine and is also operated by 16 countries, including Japan, Poland, Sweden and Qatar. Lockheed Martin said it has already raised production by 60% over the past two years, delivering 620 missiles in 2025 alone.

The expansion follows a record $9.8bn contract awarded last year for nearly 2,000 Patriot missiles, the largest single order for the system, underscoring how missile defence has moved to the centre of modern warfare planning.