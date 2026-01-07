Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
World news

Lockheed Martin to triple Patriot missile output

Seven-year Pentagon deal aims to lift PAC-3 interceptor production to 2,000 a year amid rising security tensions.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Lockheed Martin has agreed a long-term deal with the United States government that will more than triple its annual production capacity of Patriot PAC-3 missile interceptors, reflecting soaring demand for air defence systems worldwide.

Under a seven-year agreement with the United States Department of Defense, the company plans to boost output to about 2,000 missiles a year, up from roughly 600 previously. The decision comes as the United States and its allies accelerate efforts to strengthen air and missile defences in response to mounting geopolitical risks.

The PAC-3 interceptor, used in the Patriot air defence system, has become a cornerstone of Western military support for Ukraine and is also operated by 16 countries, including Japan, Poland, Sweden and Qatar. Lockheed Martin said it has already raised production by 60% over the past two years, delivering 620 missiles in 2025 alone.

The expansion follows a record $9.8bn contract awarded last year for nearly 2,000 Patriot missiles, the largest single order for the system, underscoring how missile defence has moved to the centre of modern warfare planning.

Lockheed Martin to triple Patriot missile output
Patriot air defence system // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited States


Loading next content