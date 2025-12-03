Gamereactor

World news

Lockheed Martin opens new facility to accelerate hypersonic weapons development

The American defence giant expands campus as arms race with China intensifies.

Lockheed Martin has opened a new hypersonic system integration lab at its Huntsville campus, the company said on Wednesday, marking another step in the push to field next-generation weapons capable of flying at more than five times the speed of sound.

The 17,000-square-foot site will host advanced test equipment, simulation environments and integration tools, forming part of a broader $529 million capital program that includes more than 700,000 square feet of new facilities under construction or planned.

Hypersonic systems have become a central element of the strategic competition between the United States and China, with both racing to develop weapons that can outrun and out-maneuver traditional defences.

Lockheed said the new lab will help accelerate testing cycles and support upcoming programs. The announcement comes after defence start-up Castelion secured contracts in October to integrate its Blackbeard hypersonic strike weapon with existing US Army systems.

Program management director for Lockheed Martin:

"Hypersonic weapons are reshaping the future of military defense by delivering unmatched speed and maneuverability that outpace traditional threats."

