Lockheed Martin lifts 2026 forecast on rising demand for jets and missiles

Lockheed Martin raised its 2026 revenue and profit outlook on Thursday, pointing to sustained global demand for fighter jets and advanced weapons systems as conflicts in several regions drive higher military spending.

The US defence contractor forecast 2026 revenue of $77.5 billion to $80 billion, above analyst expectations, and projected earnings per share of up to $30.25. The company also reported quarterly revenue of $20.32 billion, up from $18.62 billion a year earlier. Its missiles division delivered the strongest growth, with sales rising nearly 18%, while the aeronautics unit (which produces the F-35) grew more than 6%.

Lockheed highlighted expanded production agreements with the US government, including a seven-year deal to sharply increase output of Patriot missile interceptors and a separate plan to more than quadruple production of THAAD defence systems. The company delivered a record 191 F-35 jets in 2025, underscoring continued demand for what remains the Pentagon's largest weapons program.

Geopolitical tensions and ongoing wars have boosted orders across the defence sector, supporting Lockheed's outlook despite new US rules tying dividends and executive compensation to delivery performance. The company paid $3.13 billion in dividends last year, slightly above the prior year...