Lockheed Martin lands $4.7bn contract to expand Patriot missile production

HQ

Lockheed Martin has secured a $4.7 billion contract from the US government to continue expanding production of its Patriot interceptor missiles, according to a new statement.

The deal covers the production of the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE), a key component of US and allied missile defence networks used to intercept incoming ballistic threats.

The contract follows a broader multi-year effort by the Pentagon to significantly increase output of the system, as demand for air defence capabilities has surged due to heightened global tensions.

The PAC-3 MSE system has also seen heavy operational use in recent military engagements, contributing to strain on existing stockpiles. Officials have warned that while production is being scaled up, supply constraints are expected to persist in the short term.

The US has also approved potential large-scale foreign military sales of the system, including to partners in the Middle East, as countries rush to strengthen their air defence capabilities.