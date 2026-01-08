Lockheed Martin delivered record number of F-35s in 2025

HQ

Lockheed Martin ramped up output of its flagship F-35 fighter jet in 2025, delivering a record 191 aircraft to the United States and allied nations as demand for advanced combat aircraft continues to rise amid mounting global tensions.

The figure marks a sharp increase from the 110 jets delivered a year earlier and underscores how defence spending priorities have shifted across NATO and United States partners, particularly in Europe and the Indo-Pacific. Lockheed said its production line is now operating at a pace far exceeding that of any other Western fighter programme.

The F-35 has become a central pillar of modern air forces, accounting for roughly a third of Lockheed Martin's annual revenue and anchoring long-term procurement plans for dozens of countries. Governments have accelerated orders as conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East and Asia reshape military planning.

About the F-35:

Designed as a fifth-generation, multi-role stealth aircraft, the F-35 combines low observability with advanced sensors, data-sharing capabilities and precision strike systems. Lockheed positions the jet as a networked battlefield hub rather than a traditional fighter, allowing it to operate alongside drones, ground forces and naval assets, a role that has made it the backbone of allied airpower strategies well into the coming decades.