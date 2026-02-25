Lockheed debuts AI-enabled targeting on F-35s

HQ

Lockheed Martin has successfully tested artificial intelligence on its F-35 fighter jet to independently identify potential targets in flight, the company has announced. The trial, known as Project Overwatch, took place at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, integrating a machine-learning model into the jet's information control system.

The AI model analyzed surroundings and presented potential targets to the pilot, marking the first time a tactical AI system has made such suggestions in real-time. While announcing this achievement, Jake Wertz, Lockheed's F-35 Combat Systems VP, also emphasized the ability to update AI models on the ground:

"Equally important is our ability to re‑program the AI model on the ground and have those updates available for the next sortie, an essential step toward maintaining a tactical edge in a rapidly evolving threat environment" (via Defense News).

As Lockheed Martin states on social media:

Next gen intelligence, where it matters most. We integrated AI-enhanced Combat Identification capability (Combat ID) directly into the F-35's cockpit, helping pilots see and engage threats sooner.