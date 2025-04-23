Lockheed aims to turbocharge the F-35 and turn it into a "Ferrari"

HQ

The latest news on the United States . After stepping back from the Air Force's Next Generation Air Dominance race, Lockheed Martin is redirecting its efforts to breathe new life into the F-35 and F-22 Raptor.

The idea is to fuse cutting-edge tech, developed for the now-lost NGAD contract, into these seasoned fighters, effectively creating a "fifth-gen-plus" aircraft. Executives believe this could yield near-sixth-gen performance at a fraction of the cost.

"There are techniques and capabilities... that were developed for (our NGAD bid) that we can now apply here," Lockheed CEO told investors in a Tuesday earnings call. "We're basically going to take the (F-35′s) chassis and turn it into a Ferrari."

With thousands of F-35s potentially benefiting from the upgrade, from improved sensors to more elusive stealth capabilities, the enhancements could redefine air dominance for US allies and partners alike. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.