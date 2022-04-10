Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Locke & Key to end with third season

The Netflix series will get its final season later this year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Netflix has released a bunch of new images for the third season of its fantasy TV series Locke & Key. The show, which will be getting its third season later this year, will unfortunately also be ending with this season, as Netflix has also revealed.

"Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion," said showrunners and executive producers Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill. "As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We're keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use."

There is not currently a release date for this final season of Locke & Key, but the new images that were shared can be found below.

Locke & Key to end with third season
Locke & Key to end with third seasonLocke & Key to end with third season
Locke & Key to end with third seasonLocke & Key to end with third season
Locke & Key to end with third season
Locke & Key to end with third seasonLocke & Key to end with third season


Loading next content