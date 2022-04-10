Locke & Key to end with third season

HQ

Netflix has released a bunch of new images for the third season of its fantasy TV series Locke & Key. The show, which will be getting its third season later this year, will unfortunately also be ending with this season, as Netflix has also revealed.

"Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion," said showrunners and executive producers Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill. "As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We're keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use."

There is not currently a release date for this final season of Locke & Key, but the new images that were shared can be found below.