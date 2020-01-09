LIVE

news

Locke & Key gets a sinister trailer before it lands on Netflix

The series is coming in February, and we get a taste of the supernatural scares ahead of its arrival.

Locke & Key is a comic book series from Joe Hill that revolves around a portal to another dimension, and it's getting a Netflix adaptation landing on February 7, with a new trailer showing how the series is being brought to life.

This revolves around three siblings who find magical keys in their home in Massachusetts, granting powers and abilities, but there's also a demon who's after the same keys, which should pose a threat to the gang.

Considering the other spooky shows on Netflix like Stranger Things and Sabrina, this seems like a perfect fit, and you can see what we mean from the trailer below, featuring plenty of supernatural mysteries already.

Will you tune in?

