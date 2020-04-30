Localisation planned for Persona 5 Scramble

It's been a whole month since developer Atlus released Persona 5 Royal in Europe. If you have finished the revamped version of the beloved RPG and liked the story about a group of young teenagers who rebel against modern society, fear not - the game already has a sequel.

In February, developer Omega Force (best known for their Dynasty Warriors games), launched Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers - a spin-off for Persona 5 that is slated in the Musou sub-genre. The game has been rumoured for a Western release several times already, but just recently publisher Koei Tecmo informed its investors about concrete localization plans.

Siliconera was made aware that the title was listed in the company's financial report as an on-going project. It is currently not clear to us whether the localization can be completed in 2020 or at a later date but the main game for Nintendo Switch and Playstation 4 is done technically speaking.

Phantom Striker's story is a follow-up to the events of the main game that sends the phantom thieves on a new adventure across all of Japan. It is a collaboration project between developer Atlus and Koei Tecmo.