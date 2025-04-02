Local multiplayer gets a new breath of life with Game Share on Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct has revealed a lot about Nintendo's latest console, including the new Game Share mechanic. Essentially, this lets you play one game on multiple consoles via local play with other systems.

So, rather than splitting the Joy-Cons on your Switch to play a game with a friend, so long as you've got a console - which can be a Switch 2, Switch Lite, or Switch - you can all play on your own system.

This brings back the local multiplayer of the DS era, but it's not available for all games right away, and will be brought for games in software updates, and is planned for select games exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2.