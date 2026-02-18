Local good boy Nazgul crashes into ski race at the Olympics: he is "stubborn but very sweet"

HQ

One of the cutest anecdotes of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games happened on Wednesday morning, during qualifying for the women's team sprint, when a four-legged uninvited guest entered the ski circuit near the finish line, and run around, smelling the exhausted skiers' butts, who couldn't believe their eyes.

This beautiful dog appeared on TV cameras everyhwhere, and followed it before he was taken out. Thankfully, no incidents happened, and everyone seemed amused and delighted, despite the clear safety risk that a big, loose dog could have posed to skiers if it had appeared at another point of the circuit.

In fact, the official X Olympics account posted some images and a light hearted message... but deleted it minutes later, perhaps realising of their big irresponsibility and the threat a dog like that could have caused.

According to NPR, the dog is named Nazgul, is a two year old Czechoslovakian Wolfdog, and is "stubborng but very sweet", according to the anonymous owners.

"He was crying this morning more than normal because he was seeing us leaving — and I think he just wanted to follow us. He always looks for people", the owners, who are related to an event official, said.

"It could really cost someone the medals", said a skier surprised by the dog

Tena Hadzic, a 21-year-old Croatian skier, encountered the dog on her trip down the home stretch and said that he chose not to do anything, "because maybe he could attack me, bite me." She said that seeing the dog caused her to lose some seconds. "Not that big deal, because I'm not fighting for medals or anything big, but if that happened in the finals, it could really cost someone the medals, or a really good result."