Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story is an interactive documentary that explores the life of the eccentric game developer

We've seen some very strange games appearing as part of the Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition, and in the spirit of this and continuing the trend, we now have Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story to add to this equation.

This game is described as an interactive documentary that explores the British gaming space in the 1980s and 1990s, and follows the life of the eccentric developer, Jeff Minter, as he creates a whole slate of now iconic titles for Commodore, Atari, Sinclair, and other platforms.

While the aim of this game will be to tell the story of one of the UK's most well-known game developers, it will also serve as a digital museum, where players can view design documents, view all-new videos, and even play some of the famed titles. We even know the exact slate of games that will be available in this larger title, and you can see that list below.

Sinclair ZX81:





3D3D



Centipede



Commodore VIC-20:





Abductor



Andes Attack



Deflex V



Gridrunner



Hellgate



Laser Zone



Matrix: Gridrunner 2



Metagalactic Llamas Battle at the Edge of Time



Ratman



Commodore 64:





Ancipital



Attack of the Mutant Camels



Batalyx



Gridrunner



Hellgate



Hover Bovver



Iridis Alpha



Mama Llama



Matrix: Gridrunner 2



Metagalactic Llamas Battle at the Edge of Time



Pyschedelia



Revenge of the Mutant Camels



Revenge of the Mutant Camels II



Rox 64



Sheep in Space



Voidrunner



Sinclair Spectrum:





City Bomb



Headbangers Heaven



Rox III



Superdeflex



Atari 8-bit:





Attack of the Mutant Camels



Colourspace



Gridrunner



Hover Bovver



Turboflex



Konix Multi-System:





Attack of the Mutant Camels '89



Atari ST:





Llamatron: 2112



Revenge of the Mutant Camels



Super Gridrunner



Atari Jaguar:





Tempest 2000



Reimagined:





Gridrunner Remastered



While there is currently no exact release date mentioned for Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story beyond 2024, we do know that it will eventually debut on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. Check out the announcement trailer for the game below.