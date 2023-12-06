Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story is an interactive documentary that explores the life of the eccentric game developer

Coming from Digital Eclipse, this title will chronicle the British game development space in the 80s and 90s.

We've seen some very strange games appearing as part of the Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition, and in the spirit of this and continuing the trend, we now have Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story to add to this equation.

This game is described as an interactive documentary that explores the British gaming space in the 1980s and 1990s, and follows the life of the eccentric developer, Jeff Minter, as he creates a whole slate of now iconic titles for Commodore, Atari, Sinclair, and other platforms.

While the aim of this game will be to tell the story of one of the UK's most well-known game developers, it will also serve as a digital museum, where players can view design documents, view all-new videos, and even play some of the famed titles. We even know the exact slate of games that will be available in this larger title, and you can see that list below.

Sinclair ZX81:


  • 3D3D

  • Centipede

Commodore VIC-20:


  • Abductor

  • Andes Attack

  • Deflex V

  • Gridrunner

  • Hellgate

  • Laser Zone

  • Matrix: Gridrunner 2

  • Metagalactic Llamas Battle at the Edge of Time

  • Ratman

Commodore 64:


  • Ancipital

  • Attack of the Mutant Camels

  • Batalyx

  • Gridrunner

  • Hellgate

  • Hover Bovver

  • Iridis Alpha

  • Mama Llama

  • Matrix: Gridrunner 2

  • Metagalactic Llamas Battle at the Edge of Time

  • Pyschedelia

  • Revenge of the Mutant Camels

  • Revenge of the Mutant Camels II

  • Rox 64

  • Sheep in Space

  • Voidrunner

Sinclair Spectrum:


  • City Bomb

  • Headbangers Heaven

  • Rox III

  • Superdeflex

Atari 8-bit:


  • Attack of the Mutant Camels

  • Colourspace

  • Gridrunner

  • Hover Bovver

  • Turboflex

Konix Multi-System:


  • Attack of the Mutant Camels '89

Atari ST:


  • Llamatron: 2112

  • Revenge of the Mutant Camels

  • Super Gridrunner

Atari Jaguar:


  • Tempest 2000

Reimagined:


  • Gridrunner Remastered

While there is currently no exact release date mentioned for Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story beyond 2024, we do know that it will eventually debut on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. Check out the announcement trailer for the game below.

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story
