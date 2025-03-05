Lizbeth Ovalle's goal with Tigres will likely be remembered as the best goal of 2025

HQ

Lizbeth Ovalle, 25-year-old Mexican player for Tigres, one of the top teams in women's Mexican league, scored a sensational goal, that has left football fans everywhere speechless, and it quickly went viral. In the 75th minute of a Liga MX Femenil (Clausura) against Guadalajara, Jenni Hermoso made a pass to Ovalle.

It was very hard for anyone to score in that angle without stopping the ball first, but Ovalle made an "scorpion kick", an unusual manoeuvre in the air that allows her to hit the ball with the sole of the boot, sending the ball in a trajectory impossible for the goalkeeper to stop.

The goal has quickly gone viral, and many are asking for her to be nominated for the Puskás awards, that FIFA grants every year to the best goal. Although, technically, she will be nominated for the Marta Award, a new award for best goal in women's football, created last year in honour of Marta Vieira da Silva, forward of Brazil's national team from 2002 to 2024.