Living like a Fremen: Zendaya's real-life battle with no water on set

The blistering deserts of Jordan proved to be a trial by fire—or rather, by heat—for Zendaya during the filming of Dune: Part Two. The actor recently shared how her fear of long bathroom trips while in costume led to an unexpected bout of heatstroke. The iconic Fremen suits, designed for survival in the fictional sands of Arrakis, came with their own set of real-world challenges, including lengthy wardrobe changes that discouraged frequent hydration.

In a recent interview with W Magazine, Zendaya admitted she avoided drinking water to dodge the inconvenience, only to realize too late the dangers of dehydration under the relentless desert sun. Despite the initial setback, she credited her peak fitness, honed during her work on Challengers, for helping her power through the physically demanding shoot. With her portrayal of Chani now cemented across both Dune films, Zendaya has hinted at enthusiasm for a potential third installment based on Dune Messiah.

