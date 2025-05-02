Liverpool's Premier League victory was felt at a seismic level: the ground literally shook

HQ

Liverpool won Premier League last weekend, in a 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur. Luis Díaz, Mac Allister, Gakpo, and Salah took part in the party at Anfield that was felt around the grounds of the Liverpool area. Apparently, fans celebrated so hard that it caused a series of tremors, a mini-earthquake of 1.74 on the Richter scale when Mac Allister scored the 2-1 in the 24th minute, causing 60,000 people to jump at the same time.

University of Liverpool earth scientists used equipment to detect earthquakes and said, amused, that "their enthusiasm was literally powerful enough to move the Earth". "Much like natural seismic events, these goals produced bursts of ground-shaking, triggered by the sheer passion of Liverpool fans", a professor said, reported by the BBC.

In reality, it is not uncommon for big events like sports games or concerts, gathering tens of thousands of people, to cause seismic activity. In 2023, a Taylor Swift concert in Seattle caused a 2.3 magnitude tremor.

The scientists at the University's Department of Earth, Ocean and Environmental Sciences hope that "showing this data will spark innovative ideas for potential applications, perhaps even to enhance the stadium experience", while joining fellow Liverpool fans at the celebration.