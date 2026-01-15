Liverpool's Florian Wirtz scored an offside goal that would not have been legal in Spain, Germany or France

HQ

A recent Premier League match between Liverpool and Fulham on January 4 had a very controversial goal scored by Florian Wirtz for Liverpool, as he seemed to be offside (in fact, the assistant referee raised his flag right after the goal, but the referee later allowed it after checking with Video Assistant Referee).

After a review by the Premier League's Key Match Incidents Panel confirmed that the goal was legal and VAR did not make a mistake, despite many people thinking it did. The truth lies in the "five centimetres of tolerance" or thicker lines, which exists in the Premier League's version of semi automatic offside technology.

"The VAR intervention to award the goal was supported as correct, given the tight margin of the offside call and thicker offside lines used for these incredibly tight calls", the referees confirmed today. According to BBC, semi automatic offside technology allows a margin of 5cm in Premier League, a rule added due to inaccuracies in the technology, which is essentially giving the "benefit of the doubt" to the attacker.

But if this goal had been scored in otherr leagues, like France, Germany or Spain, with stricter semi-automatic offside rules, it would not have been allowed. Which rule do you think is more fair?