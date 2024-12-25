HQ

Premier League is celebrating Christmas comfortable leading Premier League, with 39 points with a game in hand from all closest competitors, including Chelsea (35 points) and Arsenal (21 points). Since the top tier English football league was rebranded into Premier League in 1993, Liverpool has only won the title once, in 2019-20, with Jurgen Klopp.

This season, their first with Arne Slot as manager, they are in an ideal position to win the title, something obvious after an outstanding 6-3 victory away win over Tottenham last weekend, with Mohamed Salah being the first player in Premier League history to score over 10 goals and provide over 10 assists before Christmas.

However, being the "Christmas champion" doesn't always translate into winning the title. And, as BBC has reported, Liverpool has a rocky tradition with Christmas. In the 32 seasons since the creation of the Premier League, Liverpool has reached Christmas day as Premier League leader six times... but have only won it once.

Although not exactly the half of the season, Liverpool fans have seen six times how their teams reached Christmas at the top of the table, only to miss out later. In clear contrast, Manchester United has been the "Christmas champion" a record seven times, and ended up winning five of those occasions.

In total, the top team on Christmas Day has went on to win Premier League 16 ouf of 32 times. Will this time be different? If Liverpool wins their game in hand, they would have a seven point leverage over Chelsea, which seems like a lot... or so though FC Barcelona fans a month ago, and now they have been passed by Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid.