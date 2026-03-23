Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa forced to leave Italy national team due to injury

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Liverpool striker Federico Chiesa earned his first call up for the Italian National Team since 2024 last week, called by Gennaro Gattuso for a vital series of matches in the World Cup European play-offs, against Northern Ireland on March 26, and if they win, against Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina on March 31, to claim one of the last World Cup slots.

However, on Monday morning, Liverpool FC, and the Italian Football Federation, announced that Chiesa will stay in England due to injury. "Federico Chiesa was assessed on arrival at the Federal Technical Centre and deemed unavailable for the next two matches. In agreement with his club, he has left the squad. Bologna winger Nicolò Cambiaghi has been called up as his replacement", the Federcalcio informed.

Chiesa joined Liverpool from Juventus in 2024, but since then has only played 46 matches with the English team, and only nine starts, due to his injuries. Chiesa joins an ever growing list of injured players for Liverpool, which currently includes Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley, and Wataru Endo.

It's also a big blow for Chiesa's hopes of making it into the World Cup, having already been part of the squad that won the UEFA Euro in 2021 (for the 2020 edition). Of course, it will all depend on if Italy managed to qualify for World Cup, as part of the European play-offs that start this week...