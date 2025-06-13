HQ

Florian Wirtz, 22-year-old German midfielder who became one of the young stars of Bayer Leverkusen, the team that challenged Bayern Munich's dominance, will officially become a Liverpool player. Media in England are already confirming that Liverpool agreed the £116m (€136.4) deal with Leverkusen, which would make it one of the largest signings in football history.

However, as BBC reports, the initial fee is £100m, with a further £16m in add-ons. Those will only become payable if Liverpools achieves "a sustaince level of success at elite level". Only then it would be England's largest sum ever for a football transfer, with the current record being Enzo Fernández move from Benfica to Chelsea in 2023, worth £106.8.

The record for the two largest ever transfers in football history are all held by Paris Saint-Germain: €222m, £200m for Neymar in 2017, €180, £163 for Kylian Mbappé in 2018.