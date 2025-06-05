Liverpool tells Barça to look elsewhere, Luis Díaz is not for sale

HQ

FC Barcelona was keen on signing Luis Díaz as a new winger to reinforce the attacking force of the team. However, they will have to look elsewhere, as Liverpool is adamant that the Colombian international is not for sale.

At least, that's according to sources from BBC Sport, who say that they have rejected the approach made from Barcelona to speak with the player. The 28-year-old has a contract until 2027, and said that "I'm very happy at Liverpool - I've always said so", perhaps referring to some social media post that could be interpreted as farewell messages.

"If Liverpool gives us a good extension or I have to see out my two-year contract, I'll be happy. It all depends on them. I'm here to decide and see what's best for us and the future."

The one who still could be at Barça's reach is Darwin Nuñez. Liverpool may be looking to rejuvenate the squad, but it may not be this summer, as Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk both confirmed they were going to stay at the club, despite rumours of an exit once their contracts ended. Liverpool is also close to signing Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for 130 million euros (£109m), which would be Liverpool's most expensive transfer ever.