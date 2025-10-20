Liverpool suffers fourth defeat in a row, and Rooney slams Isak for his subpar performance

HQ

Liverpool suffered a third consecutive defeat in Premier League (against Manchester United, of all teams), fourth overall counting also Champions League, which reconfirms that the team managed by Arne Slot has gotten worse compared to last year after their £426, €489m expenditure on new players in the summer.

Among all those players, Alexander Isak broke records as the most expensive transfer ever in English football, and third overall after Neymar and Mbappé were bought by PSG: the Reds spent £125m, €150m with add-ons. However, the strikers previously in Newcastle has only scored one goal in all competitions, and it was in EFL Cup against second division club Southampton: he has yet to score in Premier League.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, now pundit and also podcaster in The Wayne Rooney Show, said in his BBC podcast that Isak doesn't deserve to be playing ahead of Ekitike, seeing his recent performances.

"I wouldn't play Isak, he hasn't looked ready since coming from Newcastle. He hasn't trained, hasn't had a pre-season. It's so important. While Newcastle were training he was probably sat at home on the phone to his agent for six hours a day trying to get a move", Rooney said, refering to the delayed signing by Liverpool that put him at odds with his now former club in a moment where negotiations between the clubs stalled and he refused to play.

"It's so difficult when you don't have a pre-season. He might've done stuff by himself but he's paying the price of it. On performances, he doesn't deserve to be playing ahead of Ekitike", Rooney concluded.

Worst losing streak for Liverpool since 2014

Four defeats in a row for Liverpool is a rare negative streak for Liverpool: the last time that happened was in November 2014. Even while still being third in Premier League, four points behind Arsenal, Liverpool has scored 14 goals but condeded 11, an alarming ratio that must be addressed if they want to defend the Premier League title they won last year.

Last week, Sports Illustrated picked the ten worst signings of the summer in Premier League, and Isak was fifth... with two more Liverpool players in the top 2.