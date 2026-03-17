Liverpool should sell Florian Wirtz, according to Craig Burley: "If he's not scoring, where are his passes and dribbles?"

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In the fateful Liverpool season, one of the most criticised players has been Florian Wirtz, who arrived last summer for a record transfer fee of £116 million, 134.32m euros, from Bayer Leverkusen, the most expensive player in English football history. But the attacking midfielder has failed to make meaningful contributions to the defending Premier League champions that have fallen to fifth place in the Premier League table.

Named the worst transfer signing of the summer in October, his following months have not changed the opinion of the experts, and ESPN pundit Craig Burley, former Scottish international who played for Chelsea, said that he's "had enough of it" (via Goal.com).

"What he achieved in Germany, he achieved in Germany. That's in the past. In this Liverpool team, he's the absolute lightweight, it's unbelievable. If he's not scoring goals, where are his passes? Where are those dribbles and those bewildering runs he showed at Leverkusen, where he left three or four opponents in his wake and finished with clinical precision? Where is all that?", asked Burley, adding that he lacks "such conviction in the final third that it's incomprehensible".

If he does not improve, Liverpool should sell him, said Burley. Could that be possible? Speaking with Sport1 (via Bulinews), Bayer Leverkusen sporting managing director Simon Rolfes said that he is generally skeptical about bringing former players back, but he would make an exception for Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz (Arsenal).

Do you think Florian Wirtz will end up adapting to Liverpool, or will he be fired sooner rather than later?