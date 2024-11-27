Liverpool seeks to make amends after eight years without winning Real Madrid

HQ

The most important match of the Champions League day is, undoubtedly, Liverpool-Real Madrid. Two of the biggest teams in Europe rarely meet this early on the season, but this new League Phase means more high profile matches are more likely to occur more often.

And this is a very special match, that happens at very different points for the teams. Liverpool is the only Champions League team to have won every match so far, as well as comfortably leading Premier League, eigh points ahead of Manchester City (whom they face on Sunday).

Meanwhile, Real Madrid is at a delicate moment, after two defeats at Champions League. Real Madrid needs to win more than ever, as another loss would leave the current champion dangerously close of elimination.

Liverpool could afford to lose and his place at the top 8, even top 3 of the charts would not be affeced. But Arne Slot's team smells blood in a Madrid's squad hampered with injuries: Vinícius is out for three weeks, but most importantly, the abscences of Carvajal, Militão and Lucas Vázquez, a meagre defence against Mohamed Salah and Luis Díaz.

Last time Liverpool won Real Madrid was in 2009, thrasing 4-0 in Anfield. The, seven Madrid victories and one draw, including 2018 and 2022 Champions League finals. Arne Slot faces his toughest week so far, and he may avenge Klopps' biggest regret.