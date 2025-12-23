Liverpool report on Alexander Isak injury: will he make it in time for Sweden's World Cup play-offs?

HQ

Liverpoool has confirmed the worst news for Alexander Isak: he broke his leg and will be out for several months. The club confirmed on Tuesday that the 26-year-old striker successfully underwent surgery on an ankle injury with a fibula fracture.

Speaking in press conference before their next Premier League match on Saturday, against Wolves, coach Arne Slot described Van de Ven's challenge on Isak as "reckless", which caused the injury during last Saturday's victory against Tottenham, right after Isak scored only his second Premier League goal for Liverpool. "If you make a tackle like that 10 times, 10 times there is a chance the player gets a serious injury", Slot complained.

For Liverpool, they will have to do without Isak, right when he was starting to make meaningful contributions. But the big question remains for Sweden, who still hasn't qualified for World Cup 2026, after an abysmal group stage (they only entered the play-offs thanks to their Nations League preference spot).

Sweden play against Ukraine on March 26. If they win, they will face Poland or Albania to take one of the four European spots of the World Cup. Will he make it in time? According to Arne Slot, Isak will be sidelined for "a couple of months", which means he should arrive on time for the World Cup play-offs for Sweden, but that obviously depends on how fast he recovers, and even if he's fit, how fast he reaches the most optimal shape.