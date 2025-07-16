Liverpool rejects €67.5 m offer from Bayern Munich over Luis Díaz

HQ

Luis Díaz is one of the most desired players in the market right now, with FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich keen on signing the Colombian winger. However, Liverpool is not willing to get rid of one of their top players, or at least not at the first opportunity, knowing that they have more pretenders and have room to find a better deal.

On Tuesday, The Athletic reported that Liverpool had rejected an offer by Bayern Munich, worth €67.5million, £58million. Apparently, the English champions "immediately rejected" the offer. They've maintained for months that the player is not for sale, but it has been reported that the player, who finishes his contract in 2027, wants to leave.

While Liverpool would like him to stay, as he was one of the top-scorers in their Premier League winning season, scoring 17 goals and giving 5 assists, they value him at €100million. That's probably too high for FC Barcelona, another team interested in Díaz, but with economic troubles that have alredy cost them the signing of their dream player Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao, friend of Lamine Yamal (although he missed his controversial birthday party).

Recently, however, Luis Díaz faced a big backlash, mostly from Liverpool fans, for missing Diogo Jota's funeral in Portugal, and posting photos of him and his brother smiling and dancing in an influencers' event in Colombia.