Liverpool reaches first final in Arne Slot's era after overshadowing Spurs

Liverpool 's excellent season continues after securing the EFL Cup (or League Cup) final, beating Tottenham Spurs 4-0: the first final in Arne Slot's era. Liverpool won 4-0 in Anfield, with Spurs wasting a 1-0 advantage from the first leg, in a match that has been described as "horrendous" by SkySports commentarists.

Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah with a penalty, Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk scored the four goals, against a completelt harmless Spurs: only 5 goal attempts, none on target. "I cannot remember a team in my lifetime go down with less of a fight with what Spurs did today" said former Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp.

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher, former Liverpool player, was even more harsh, claiming that nobody believed that Tottenham was going to win, not even Tottenham fans.

"When do Tottenham ever win a big game? I'm trying to remember the last big game they won: it was probably that semi-final against Ajax in the Champions League [in 2019]. I was in the stadium that night and I don't want to take it away from Tottenham, but they were very lucky! They were battered for most of the game, it was a freak and they got two goals in the last minute."

This is the heaviest defeat since Australian manager Ange Postecoglou took over the Spurs in June 2023. Spurs had the chance, with the goal in hand, to end a 17-year trophy drought by reaching the final of a cup they last won in 2008. Instead, it will be Liverpool, the current champions after winning it in 2024, against Newcastle on March 16, which previously defeated Arsenal 4-0 on aggregate and reached their third ever League Cup final.