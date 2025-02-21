Liverpool-PSG, Madrid derby, Bayern-Leverkusen... standout games for the Champions League round of 16

HQ

The draw of the Champions League round of 16 has been made today, and it promises some blockbusters games for the next phase of the tournament. Liverpool, Paris-Saint Germain, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid: only three of these six giants will make it into the quarter-finals.

Due to how the League Phase ended, Liverpool and Barcelona, the top two teams from the League and arguably the two teams in better shape this season, could have never met until a potential final. However, one of them was to be paired against Paris Saint-Germain, the French team which just scored 10 goals against Brest in the play-off.

UEFA flipped a coin, and luck was in Barça's side, paired against Benfica. The Portuguese team is, in theory, much weaker than Barça, although as recently as last January, Benfica made Hansi Flick's squad sweat in a mostly unimportant 4-5 loss against Barcelona, and in 2021/22, Benfica eliminated 3-0 Koeman's Barcelona in the round of 16...

PSG will now face Liverpool, which comes in doubt after not-so-great results in Premier League recently. The English champion, however, will play the second leg at home.

Another Madrid derby and huge German clash

Real Madrid vs. Atlético de Madrid. The Madrid derby, which recently has sided more in Atleti's way, will also take place on the round of 16. With rivalry and tension between the two Madrid teams at an all-time high, Ancelotti will try to focus on recent memory: Real Madrid has won every time they've face in Champions League this century, between 2014 and 2017, including two finals: 2014 and 2016.

Another standout game will be Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen. Bayern has ruled German football for ages, but last year, Xabi Alonso's team defeated Bayern in Bundesliga. In the six matches both have played since March 2023, Bayern hasn't won any: three draws, three victories for Leverkusen...

Round of 16 games will take place on March 4/5 the first leg, and March 11/12 the second leg. Exact dates and times will be announced later.