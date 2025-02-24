Liverpool now closer than ever to Premier League title after Etihad win

HQ

Liverpool made a giant leap towards the Premier League title last weekend. Everything that needed to happen happened: they won and all the potential rivals (Nottingham Forest, Arsenal) lost. They are 11 points ahead of Arsenal, having played a game more. Even if Arsenal manages to reduce the distance from 8 to 11, it's hard to think how a team that looks as infallible as Arne Slot's Liverpool, having only lost once, would miss on so many points with only eleven games remaining.

The only way that tension would have lasted a little longer would have been if Manchester City had stopped Liverpool at the Etihad. But the 2-0 victory ended with Liverpool fans chanting "hand it over" and "we are going to win the league".

Mohamed Salah scored the first and assisted Dominik Szoboszlai, his 25th goal and 16th assist in League this season: 41 goal contributions that will likely surpass Haaland's record of 44 in 2022/23.

"The fans can sing whatever they want, I think they've sung it for quite long already, but we know as a team how hard we have to work for every single win", said Slot post game. "In every other league, having a lead like would be very comfortable, but not in this league". Slot might be right to be cautious: after all, Liverpool and Arsenal still have a game to play on May 10th, which could be the definitive of the league...