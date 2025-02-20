Liverpool misses the chance of clinching Premier League title once and for all, leaving Slot worried

HQ

On Wednesday evening, while many people were following the Champions League play-off games, including the elimination of Manchester City, Liverpool played against Aston Villa in Premier League. The Red Devils spent months with a "game in hand", and now they have played more than anyone else.

But it seems that playing at those unusual days doesn't benefit the team. Two weeks ago, they conceded a 2-2 draw against Everton in the final derby to be played at Goodison Park before the Toffees move to their new dockside stadium... and yesterday they had the same result: 2-2 against Aston Villa.

Mohamed Salah stroke first, but Villa counter attacked with two goals at the edge of the break by Tielemans and Ollie Watkins. Trent Alexander-Arnold rescued a point in the second half, leaving Arne Slot unhappy with the result.

"We came out in the second half and scored 2-2 and had some good chances to make it 3-2 and then we could even have lost it. It was a great game but I am not happy with the result", the manager said. They are unbeaten for 22 games are eight points clear than Arsenal, the only team with chances to claim the title.

Why did Aston Villa-Liverpool took place early?

The reason for playing this game in advance is Liverpool's presence in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, March 16, against Newcastle. This match is part of matchday 29/38 of the League, to be played on March 14-16.

Liverpool misses two poins with two more games within the next six days, which inlude a visit to Manchester on February 23 against City and a home game against Newcastle on February 26. Meanwhile, Aston Villa will end up February having played seven matches this month.