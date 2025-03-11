Liverpool manager hopes his team brings out the best performance of the season against PSG

HQ

Liverpool welcomes Paris Saint-Germain tonight (20:00 GMT in the UK, 21:00 CET) and they are clear favourites: they play at home and have a one goal advantage. However, coach Arne Slot knows that they are still in danger, and admits that PSG is the toughest team they've faced so far, and the most complete: "We've faced Arsenal and Manchester City and it's not that there are big margins - but the intensity they've played at combined with the quality they have..."

"They have so much quality and a great, great, great manager. He lets the team play in a way that is not easy to play against; he brings the best out of every player and he brings an incredible work-rate into the team", adds Slot, who thinks that they need to show their best version of the team tonight.

Last week, playing in Paris, they snatched a last-minute goal, but were besieged by PSG, with Paris having a 71% ball posession and 27 shots, with goalkeeper Alisson Becker saving the team from a massacre.

Slot didn't like how his team performed in Paris, but believes they can do better: when tey played against Manchester City away, didn't have the ball possession, but that changed later at home. He also gave a clever answer to the cliché question of whether this the most important game of the season: "Yes, because it's the next one. Because it's the next one and the next one is always the most important."