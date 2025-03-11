English
Liverpool manager hopes his team brings out the best performance of the season against PSG

Liverpool has an edge for tonight Champions League game, but PSG is the most complete team they've faced, said Arne Slot.

Liverpool welcomes Paris Saint-Germain tonight (20:00 GMT in the UK, 21:00 CET) and they are clear favourites: they play at home and have a one goal advantage. However, coach Arne Slot knows that they are still in danger, and admits that PSG is the toughest team they've faced so far, and the most complete: "We've faced Arsenal and Manchester City and it's not that there are big margins - but the intensity they've played at combined with the quality they have..."

"They have so much quality and a great, great, great manager. He lets the team play in a way that is not easy to play against; he brings the best out of every player and he brings an incredible work-rate into the team", adds Slot, who thinks that they need to show their best version of the team tonight.

Last week, playing in Paris, they snatched a last-minute goal, but were besieged by PSG, with Paris having a 71% ball posession and 27 shots, with goalkeeper Alisson Becker saving the team from a massacre.

Slot didn't like how his team performed in Paris, but believes they can do better: when tey played against Manchester City away, didn't have the ball possession, but that changed later at home. He also gave a clever answer to the cliché question of whether this the most important game of the season: "Yes, because it's the next one. Because it's the next one and the next one is always the most important."

