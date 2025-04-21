Liverpool is one win away of claiming Premier League after what could be Alexander-Arnold's final goal in Red

HQ

Liverpool is one win away of claiming the Premier League title this year. And, ironically, it was Trent Alexander-Arnold who scored one of the decisive goals of the title, in a 1-0 win against Leicester City, who have confirmed their relegation.

Liverpool recently secured the renewals of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk's contracts, but all signs points that Alexander-Arnold will not renew, and will join Real Madrid as a free agent next season. That is something that has been said by multiple sources, but not yet confirmed, and his effusive celebration on Sunday, when he scored the gola, taking his shirt off and hanging it on the corner flag, left some Liverpool fans puzzled: was it a farewell sign for Red fans? Or a declaration of love for the team he has played since he was a child?

When asked about his future, Alexander-Arnold said that he had refused to talk about that topic all year and he would not go into details, instead focusing on the "special moments" like "scoring goals, playing games and winning titles". Arne Slot also said that nobody could deny his commitment for the club, scoring the winning goal after a month and a half sidelined due to injury.

What needs to happen for Liverpool to win Premier League this week?

Yesterday's was Trent's fourth goal of the season, 23 overall in nine years at Liverpool. If Arsenal loses on Wednesday to Crystal Palace (20:00 BST), Liverpool will authomatically win Premier League this year.

If Arsenal wins or draws, Liverpool would need to match that result on Sunday's game against Tottenham: winning the match, even if Arsenal had won earlier, will mean celebrating the Premier League on Sunday, April 27.