Liverpool is looking to sign this Bayer Leverkusen defender as Trent Alexander-Arnold's replacement.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has confirmed his exit from Liverpool, and it is now expected that he will join Real Madrid even as soon as next month, in time for FIFA Club World Cup. That leaves Liverpool with a big gap to fill, as the Liverpool-born right-back was considered one of the best at his position (beyond being a Liverpool legend that has now angered many Red fans...).

According to talkSport, Liverpool is closing in on a replacement. Their target is Jeremie Frimpong, the 24-year-old Dutch international at Bayer Leverkusen.

According to their sources, a deal can be made for less than £30million (35 million euros) because the defender has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave for less money when the transfer window opens. Liverpool is looking forward to sign him, but Arne Slot is also looking for other positions to strenghten, like a left-back, centre-back and striker.