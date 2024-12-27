Liverpool gets victorious in Boxing Day, gets seven points advantage over Chelsea

HQ

2024's Boxing Day was very profitable for Liverpool, which are extending their leadership on Premier League. Yesterday they came from behind to beat Leicester 3-1. The squad led by Ruud van Nistelrooy scored early at the sixth minute, but Gakpo, Jones and Salah stroke back to secure 3 more points to Arne Slot's tally.

Curtis Jones celebrated his 100th Premier League fixture for Liverpool, and scored his 10th goal in the competition. Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah scored his 16th goal this season on Premier League, showing he doesn't get distracted by online criticism.

Liverpool benefits from Chelsea's painful loss.

Earlier that day, Chelsea lost at home 1-2 to Fulham. Another comeback, but this time by the visitors, and consumated at the 95th minute. "To concede the goal we conceded at the end, it is a bad feeling. I said many times when you can't win, it's important you don't lose", said Enzo Manresca.

Now, Liverpool (42) is seven points ahead of its closest competitor, Chelsea (35) with one fewer match played by the Reds, meaning the distance could get even larger.

"Two months ago we were one point behind Manchester City"

Seven and potentially ten points is a big margin to have, but Arne Slot means it is not decisive, and things can change a lot. "Two months ago we were one point behind Manchester City", he said to BBC Match of the Day.

Manchester City has sunk dramatically, but with the half of Premier League still to be played, anything can happen, so Slot takes the "game by game" approach. "Of course we look at the table but we also know how hard this league is. What this league can do if you get injuries and suspensions... this can happen to any team. We have to stay on top of our game."