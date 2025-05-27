Liverpool FC's statement after parade car collision

HQ

Liverpool FC has issued an statement regarding the incident on Monday, when a car rammed into the crowd during the Premier League title celebrations. The incident is not being decribed as terrorism. The driver is believed to be a 53-year-old white British man from Liverpool, and the incident is believed to be isolated.

We are in direct contact with Merseyside Police regarding the incident on Water Street which happened towards the end of the trophy parade earlier this evening.

Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident. We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident, the club said in a statement.

Besides the statement, Liverpool is also postponing a series of internal staff events planned for today, BBC reports. The club encouraged staff to "to come together at this time to support each other" in an internal email.

27 people were taken to the hospital, and two were seriously injured, including a child.