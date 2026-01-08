Liverpool draws against Arsenal but leave emotionally reinforced

HQ

The Arsenal vs. Liverpool match ended up with no goals and points shared, but it was an spiritual victory for Liverpool, as they held the leaders back and were superior a big portion of the match, including a second half were Liverpool set the tone of the match and created more chances.

"For Arsenal, there was a bit of tension in the air as the game went on", said former Manchester United legend and Sky Sports commentator Roy Keane. Nick Wright added that "the draw is far from disastrous. But this title is far from a formality if they play as poorly as they did in that second half".

Florian Wirtz gave Liverpool good control of the midfield, but the team failed to make a shot on target against Arsenal, the first time it happens to them in Premier League since 2010. Coach Arne Slot said that their race for Premier League is over, and after the match they remain 14 points behind Arsenal.

The result still leaves Arsenal six points clear, ahead of Manchester City and Aston Villa. But if they hadn't suffered draws in the last matchday, things would look very differently, as Arsenal showed signs of exhaustion.