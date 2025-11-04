Liverpool dominates Real Madrid and jumps back into Champions League top 8

HQ

Liverpool has stopped Real Madrid's momentum, and inflicted their first defeat in Champions League, second overall this season, in a match dominated by the hosts at Anfield, specially in the second half, where Madrid's keeper Thibaut Courtois saved what could have been a much harder punishment.

Alexis Mac Allister scored the only goal of the match from a corner, after a showcase of great saves by the Belgian goalkeeper, with an energy unmatched by outfield players, who increased the pressure in the last 30 minutes, but barely created any danger, leaving Mbappé with very few chances to strike.

Liverpool, who broke last Sunday a run of six defeats and returned to third place in Premier League, gets reinvigorated with this victory. In the provisional table, before Wednesday's games, both teams remain in the top 8: Madrid is fifth and Liverpool sixth, with nine points.