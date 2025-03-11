Liverpool denounces sexually inappropiate comments towards vice-captain Taylor Hinds during FA Cup victory

HQ

The FA Women's Cup, the top club tournament in England, celebrated the quarter-finals last week. Liverpool FC Women has never won the cup, but advanced to the semi-finals after winning 14-time champions Arsenal 1-0. The match, however, was stained by a member of the crowd, who shouted sexually inappropiate comments to vice-captain Taylor Hinds.

Liverpool FC has issued an statement, showing their full support for their player, "forced to deal with an unacceptable situation when she should have been celebrating a memorable victory". The insults happened in Arsenal's stadium, and Liverpool thanked the host club for their swift actions. "All players, now and in the future, should have the knowledge that our pitches and stadiums are safe places to play football".

"Every young girl out there hoping and dreaming of becoming a footballer should know that she can do so safely and happily", added Hinds. "I will not let the actions of one individual ruin what was a fantastic day for the team and our supporters, but it is not OK and I was determined to make a stand."

"It was hard for my mum and dad to not realise what was going on and to find out later what was being shouted at their daughter during a game of football", the 25-year-old player said.

After quarter-finals, Women's FA Cup semifinals will take place on April 13: Liverpool will face Chelsea, and Manchester City and Manchester United will clash before the final on May 18.