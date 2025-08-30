Liverpool Champions League calendar on league phase: dates and times for all games until January 2026

HQ

Liverpool fans knew their path in the Champions League - league phase. The draw held this week for Champions League announced every rival for all 36 teams at Champions League - league phase, taking place between September 2025 and January 2026. There are great matches coming: Barcelona - PSG, Real Madrid - Manchester City, Arsenal - Bayern... but we didn't know when they were happening.

The full calendar for the league phase on Champions League, 144 matches in total across five months, has been released, so fans can start marking the days on their calendars.

Many expected Liverpool to be one of the favourites last year, but they were eliminated in round of 16 by PSG on penalties. They still won Premier League and are still one of the most feared teams of the league phase... with Real Madrid and Atleti poised to visit Anfield, plus a visit to Milan in December.

Full Champions League - league phase calendar for Liverpool:

(Times in CET, one hour less in the UK)