Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk criticises Rooney's "over the top" comments, urges him to give example

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk criticised Wayne Rooney's comments in a face to face intervew after the victory over Real Madrid last night in Champions League, second victory in a row for Liverpool after an alarming four-game losing streak in Premier League. "I think it would be good for ex-players that played at the highest level that dealt with difficult moments to put things in perspective", van Dijk said.

Rooney, the Manchester United legend working as football pundit, criticised Van Dijk's body language after another Premer League defeat in his podcast last week. On Tuesday, they met face to face for the first time, as Van Dijk approached the Amazon Prime reporters in Anfield, with Rooney among them, and said that "sometimes the noise was a lot" and it was too early in the season, seemingly an indirect to Rooney.

"In a world of chaos, you have to try and stay calm"

The 34-year-old Dutch footballer said that the criticism was fair if you lose four or five games in row, but got "over the top" sometimes (via SkySports).

"I think it is over the top at times as well at that point, but that is because we live in a world with so many platforms and so many people can say stuff, it will be picked up and made bigger. I think it would be good for ex-players that played at the highest level that dealt with difficult moments to put things in perspective", said Van Dijk, sharing a smile to Rooney.

Rooney then said half-joking that he is "not saying anything any more because I think I spurred them on and put them on a winning streak", and added that he thinks his criticism was fair. "As Virgil is captain I think that is your opportunity to go and lead the players and that is what I was saying. That happens in football and I think the response has been great from Virgil and the team", Rooney added.