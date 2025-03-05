Liverpool, Barça and Bayern achieve tremendous victories in first leg of round of 16

HQ

Second day of Champions League round of 16 brought a lot of excitement -and suffering- to many local fans: three of the four games played on Wednesday night were visitor's victories, starting with the afternoon game: Feyenoord 0 - 2 Inter. The only remaining Italian club in UEFA Champions League seems likely to eliminate the Dutch team next week, with a 2 goal lead before playing in Milan.

Barcelona is one of the favourite teams to win this year's cup, but things got complicated when they were one man down after just 20 minutes. Despite Benfica using their superiority to strike, they didn't hit once (Szczęsny made eight saves)... and Raphinha didn't miss when the team most needed them. A 1-0 victory and one goal lead that feels like much more to take to Barcelona next week.

Liverpool - PSG. The most awaited match of the night was an incredible assault by Parisians forces: 71% ball possession, 27 shots, 10 on target... vs. only 2 shots by Liverpool. One of them, by substitute Harvey Elliott at the 87th minute, the first ball he touched in the game, was transformed into the only goal of the night. Again, a one goal lead to take Anfield next week, that it's worth its weight in gold.

The largest victory of all was at home: Bayern has never won Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen, but a great performance from the team, including two goals by Harry Kane, made a huge difference, probably unreachable despite Leverkusen's best efforts.



Next week, these eight teams will play their games on Tuesday.