English
Follow us
Gamereactor
Sports

Liverpool announces new two-year contract for Mohamed Salah

The third top scorer of all time at Liverpool will remain two more years.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Liverpool has finally confirmed that Mohamed Salah will continue with the English club until 2027. The Egyptian player, 32, finalised his contract nexy June, and it has been expected that he would not get a renewal, which frustrated fans because he was doing one of his best seasons ever, and seemingly the player himself, who used to say that this was going to be his final year at Liverpool.

But that has changed this week, and the announcement has been mady on Friday morning: Mo Salah has agreed on two more years. "I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football", said Salah, who arrived at Liverpool as a transfer from Roma in the summer of 2017, and has since won one Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups. He is also the third top scorer of all time for the Reds.

Today is all about Salah, who has scored 32 goals in 45 appearances, but it is expected that Virgil van Dijk will also sign a similar new two year contract. Trent Alexander-Arnold will not follow, and plans for joining Real Madrid continue unchanged.

Liverpool announces new two-year contract for Mohamed Salah
Liverpool F.C.

This post is tagged as:

SportsFootballPremier LeagueLiverpool


Loading next content