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Mohamed Salah is ending his career at Liverpool in June, the club announced, confirming the rumours that the Egyptian striker would not finish his contract, which had been extended two years almost exactly one year ago, and would go until 2027.

"The forward has reached an agreement with the Reds that will see him close a remarkable nine-year chapter at Anfield. Salah expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them", the club said.

Salah joined Liverpool in 2017, and among many other titles, he won one Champions League and two Premier Leagues, including 2024/25, where he scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists in the league. Those numbers motivated the club to extend his contract, which was set to end in June 2025, until June 2027, but a much more underwhelming performance this season (only 5 goals in Premier League so far, 10 goals and 9 assists overall), which caused him to be benched by Arne Slot in Decebmer, probably led to this goodbye.

Some even predicted that he would leave without saying goodbye in the winter, but thankfully for Liverpool fans, Mo Salah will remain until June.

When the season ends in June, Liverpool will allow Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool without a transfer fee, so the club will not earn any financial compensation for letting the player leave despite having one more year in his contract, a sign of good faith to the player, who can now talk with any club he wants, having become an absolute legend for Liverpool.