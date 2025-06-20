Liverpool agrees on a new £40m left-back from Bournemouth while waiting for news about Wirtz

HQ

We may be days away from Liverpool confirming a record-breaker deal to sign Florian Wirtz for £116m, €136m, - almost - the largest transfer in English football history. However, Liverpool is also moving forward with another player: Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth.

Milos Kerkez, 21-year-old Hungarian international, would reinforce the left-back position and move from Bournemouth to the Premier League champion. The deal is all but confirmed, as Bournemouth has already signed a replacement in his position, Adrien Truffert from Rennes. He would join for £40m (€46.87m).

Kerkez helped with two goals and six assists as Bournemouth finish ninth in the last season, with a record 56 Premier League points. He recovered the ball 169 times, the fifth-most of any defender in the Premier League, more than any other Liverpool defender. He would meet in Liverpool with a teammate from the Hungary National team, Dominik Szoboszlai.

According to BBC, Kerkez would be a perfect fit for the team, as he is also active creating chances and filling the gaps defensively and offensively.