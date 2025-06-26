Liver King arrested following making "terroristic" threats towards Joe Rogan

HQ

The Liver King has been arrested. Known officially as Brian Johnson, the influencer rose to fame for his immensely and often grotesquely carnivorous diet, largely consisting of raw meat of all kinds. While that might be enough for some to hope for an arrest, police have instead taken him into custody following what are deemed as "terroristic" comments made towards podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan.

Yep, in a bizarre turn of events, Liver King has been detained following sharing "terroristic threats" on his Instagram account towards Rogan, something that the Austin Police Department in Texas took action against considering the two individuals have never actually met before.

As for what was specifically said, Variety notes that Liver King took to his Instagram to post a video where he called out Rogan and said: "Man to man, I'm picking a fight with you. I have no training in jiu-jitsu, you're a black belt, you should dismantle me. But I'm picking a fight with you. Your rules, I'll come to you, whenever you're ready."

Rogan has not commented on the situation, but the police report did state that "detectives contacted Mr. Rogan, who stated he had never had any interaction with Johnson and considered the posts to be threatening."

