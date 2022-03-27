HQ

It has been reported that a live-action Voltron movie is in the works, and has generated enough attention among Hollywood production companies that a bidding war is now on to secure the project. It's revealed that the movie will be co-written and directed by Red Notice's Rawson Marshall Thurber, and that the feature will be produced alongside Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman from World Events Production, the company that controls the Voltron brand.

While the movie is still early in its development and looking for a place to land, it has been noted it the report from The Hollywood Reporter that Warner Bros., Universal, and Amazon are in the bidding war for the project and that Netflix is reportedly not looking to land the movie.