Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Live-action Voltron movie is in the works

Red Notice's Rawson Marshall Thurber is penned to direct.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It has been reported that a live-action Voltron movie is in the works, and has generated enough attention among Hollywood production companies that a bidding war is now on to secure the project. It's revealed that the movie will be co-written and directed by Red Notice's Rawson Marshall Thurber, and that the feature will be produced alongside Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman from World Events Production, the company that controls the Voltron brand.

While the movie is still early in its development and looking for a place to land, it has been noted it the report from The Hollywood Reporter that Warner Bros., Universal, and Amazon are in the bidding war for the project and that Netflix is reportedly not looking to land the movie.

Live-action Voltron movie is in the works


Loading next content