Live-action version of Disney's Hercules will be directed by Guy Ritchie

While 2019's live-action Aladdin wasn't exactly received well by fans or critics, it did do incredibly well at the box office and grossed over $1 billion during its time in theatres. This success is no doubt one of the driving forces for the news that the live-action version of Disney's Hercules is tapping Aladdin's director, Guy Ritchie, to also helm that project.

This information comes from Deadline, who also reveal that the project will be produced by AGBO (the Russo brothers' production company), and that the script for the film has already been drafted once.

As for who will be starring in the production, that remains unknown, but it is said that the project is in the hiring process at the current time.