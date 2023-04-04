Live-action remake of Moana announced by Dwayne Johnson

HQ

It's none other than Maui himself, or Dwayne Johnson as his real name is, who just announced via a video that Disney is currently working on a live-action remake of Moana.

Dwayne Johnson will produce and, as you might expect, also play the role of Maui again. The plot will also be the same as in the 2016 version, but it is still unclear if more actors than Johnson will reprise their roles. There is also no premiere date at the time of writing.

Johnson has this to say on the matter:

"I'm deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen. This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me. I want to thank my partners at Disney for their strong commitment to this special endeavor, because there is no better world for us to honor the story of our people, our passion and our purpose than through the realm of music and dance, which is at the core of who we are as Polynesian people."

Do we need more live-action remakes of Disney productions or should more effort be put into creating new experiences?